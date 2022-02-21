Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Zion Hill Baptist Church holds Voices o Desegregation conversation

Zion Hill Baptist Church
Zion Hill Baptist Church(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle County church is celebrating Black History Month in a special way.

Zion Hill Baptist Church held a unique service to discuss “the Voices of Desegregation” Sunday, February 20. Community members came to watch a short film about the start of schools in Albemarle County, and how they got to where they are today.

“I wanted to tell the story this important story of desegregation of Albemarle County that we don’t often hear about,” presenter Lorenzo Dickerson said. “If you’re from you know, Charlottesville, Albemarle, you often hear about the Charlottesville 12. You hear about those first students that desegregated the city schools, but not often the first students that that worked in desegregate the county schools.”

The event was in honor of Black History Month, but community members say these messages are important every day.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

