Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
(FILE)
Del. Hudson supporting ban on contributions from public service corporations regulated by state government
Black History Month cakes
Charlottesville bakery making Black History Month cakes
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say
(FILE)
CACVB making changes to its board