What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like an outstanding President’s Day. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and mild temperatures. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight, ahead of an approaching cold front. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers. Each day this week will feature a chance for a few showers, with Thursday expected to be the wettest. Conditions turn cooler this weekend with a few showers Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low; mid 20s

