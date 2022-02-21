Vaccination rates at BRHD’s Mobi slow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Mobi on the mall” has been a weekly vaccination event for months, but the number of shots given out has started to slow.

The Blue Ridge Health District’s mobile unit “Mobi” is on the Downtown Mall every Monday.

“The turn out on the Downtown Mall has been slower over the past couple of weeks,” BRHD Mobile Testing Coordinator Drew Tate said.

BRHD says the decline is likely because so many have already received their booster.

“We hope that means we vaccinated everybody, but we know that’s not the case,” Tate said. “We still recommend that people come down and get their vaccine.”

Even if the numbers are low, Tate says he knows he is making a difference.

“We have seen a couple of first doses here and there. So that’s always a good thing,” said Tate.

They want to remind people it is no too late to start getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You can get your first, second, third, or your booster shot here for either Pfizer or Moderna,” said Tate. “You do not have to have an appointment, you don’t need ID, you don’t need anything. Just show up and we’ll get you your shot.”

The mobile unit will be on the Downtown Mall every Monday until the end of March.

