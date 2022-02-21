Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA toxicologist addresses COVID-19 test kit concerns

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center is getting calls from people who believe at-home COVID-19 kits contain harmful chemicals.

The vial of liquid in the kit is full of sodium-azide, typically used for pest control, as a preservative, and can also be found in airbags.

“Certainly, it’s a toxic chemical, but it’s all about dose,” BRPC Director Doctor Christopher Holstege said.

He says the center has not received an overwhelming increase in calls, but there have been many.

“The sodium-azide that people have talked about is very small amount,” the doctor said. “The dose is so small even if a toddler got into it, I’m not worried it’s going to cause toxicity.”

Holstege says there is no need to panic if you swallow the liquid: “There’s a lot of things in toxicology that at lower dose are not poisonous and higher dose are poisonous. There’s things that can be taken on a regular basis, as if you drink too much water, you’re gonna get intoxicated with water,” he said.

Dr. Holstege says flushing is important if the chemical gets in anyone’s eyes, but there is no need to call the poison center.

