UVA preparing for ACC matchup with Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak, but it has a tough task ahead on Wednesday, February 23.

The Cavaliers have won five out of the last six games. Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils come to Charlottesville.

It will be a big game for the Hoos in order to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

“We’re a team that the little things probably matter to us as much or a little more than most when it comes to trying to take care of the ball, take quality shots, be tough minded defensively,” Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers beat Duke in Durham earlier this year, and will look for the season sweep over the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

