Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA preparing for ACC matchup with Duke

Head Coach Tony Bennett (FILE)
Head Coach Tony Bennett (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team is on a hot streak, but it has a tough task ahead on Wednesday, February 23.

The Cavaliers have won five out of the last six games. Wednesday, the Duke Blue Devils come to Charlottesville.

It will be a big game for the Hoos in order to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

“We’re a team that the little things probably matter to us as much or a little more than most when it comes to trying to take care of the ball, take quality shots, be tough minded defensively,” Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers beat Duke in Durham earlier this year, and will look for the season sweep over the Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 30 points
Taylor Valladay scores 30; Cavalier women top Pitt 74-65
Morgan Schwab had three goals and an assist for UVA
No. 10 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 against No. 16 Princeton
Kihei Clark
Cavaliers rally to beat ‘Canes 74-71 in Miami
UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
No. 1 Virginia men’s lax tops Towson 18-9; Improves to 3-0