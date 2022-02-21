Taylor Valladay scores 30; Cavalier women top Pitt 74-65

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 30 points, and the Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Pitt 74-65 on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Valladay made 11-of-19 shots from the field against the Panthers, and repeatedly drove to the rim to score.

“I knew I was capable of getting to the basket,” says Valladay, “and my game, working with what we did with our scouts, so yeah, I did think it was going to be a good night for me.”

The junior scored 25 of her 30 points in the 2nd half, and helped UVA regain the lead, after Pitt had gone in front.

Valladay says, “One of the biggest things that I keep telling myself is, ‘be there for my teammates,’ and if I feel like I’m giving enough, I just tell myself to give more.”

head coach Tina Thompson adds, “A big part of Taylor’s game is her physicality, with her size, and being able to get to the basket and finish. I definitely thought she would have some opportunities, but it looks like she had a whole lot of ‘em.”

Valladay had seven assists in addition to her game-high 30 points.

Mir McLean added 16 points and 8 rebounds for the ‘Hoos, while London Clarkson had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Virginia has won back-to-back wins for the first time since early December.

Thompson says, “I think they’ve found a groove, in a way, and a rhythm, and learning that of we can execute consistently, and be solid in our schemes, good things will happen.”

UVA (5-20, 2-15 ACC) will be back on the court at home against 24th ranked North Carolina in its regular season finale on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.