Sunny and nice

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. A cold front will move into the region by Tuesday. Ahead of it ,clouds will thicken tonight. A few scattered showers can be expected during the day. Most of the week will feature above normal conditions with daily chances of scattered showers and rain. Temperatures will begin to cool this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

