Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. A cold front will move into the region by Tuesday. Ahead of it ,clouds will thicken tonight. A few scattered showers can be expected during the day. Most of the week will feature above normal conditions with daily chances of scattered showers and rain. Temperatures will begin to cool this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
