Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Some road improvements may be on the way for Zion Crossroads

Transportation improvements may be coming to Zion Crossroads.
Transportation improvements may be coming to Zion Crossroads.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation, Thomas Jefferson Planning District, Louisa and Fluvanna counties are coming together to discuss transportation improvement options for Zion Crossroads.

One of the priorities is to use a bowtie intersection for U.S. Route 15, Spring Creek Parkway and Stonegate Drive.

The goal is to ease congestion and delays as development in the area has increased.

There will be a meeting to discuss improvement options 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 23.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

(FILE)
Del. Hudson supporting ban on contributions from public service corporations regulated by state government
Black History Month cakes
Charlottesville bakery making Black History Month cakes
(FILE)
CACVB making changes to its board
(FILE)
UVA toxicologist addresses COVID-19 test kit concerns
(FILE)
Vaccination rates at BRHD’s Mobi slow