Some road improvements may be on the way for Zion Crossroads

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation, Thomas Jefferson Planning District, Louisa and Fluvanna counties are coming together to discuss transportation improvement options for Zion Crossroads.

One of the priorities is to use a bowtie intersection for U.S. Route 15, Spring Creek Parkway and Stonegate Drive.

The goal is to ease congestion and delays as development in the area has increased.

There will be a meeting to discuss improvement options 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 23.

