Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

