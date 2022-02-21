Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Ruckersville Sheetz may be getting a drive-thru

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes may be coming to one of the busiest spots in Ruckersville, with plans to renovate the Sheetz.

That would involved tearing down the store and building a new one that would feature a drive-thru. In order to make space for the new traffic pattern, half of the pumps may have to be taken down too.

This proposal is not yet finalized.

“If it speeds up my lunch run, it’s obviously a plus, if they leave the gas station, that’s another plus,” Sheetz customer Erik Telesnicki-Kranz said, “I don’t wanna wait inside all day so bring on the drive-thru.”

This remodel may look similar to the sheetz in Zion Crossroads. Greene county officials are working on this plan.

