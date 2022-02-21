Advertise With Us
Back On Track
REC joins electric bus initiative

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
CULPEPER, Va. (WVIR) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is joining a school bus initiative to bring electric buses to rural areas. The electric school bus initiative has more than 300 utility organizations that have joined in 20 states.

One part of the initiative is helping to install electric charging stations for the buses.

“We are partnering with the beneficial electrification league and the purpose behind that is so that we can work together with them to ensure that our local communities that we advocate for funding within our local communities to help bring electric school buses to our rural, elementary, high school and middle schools,” said Casey Hollins with REC.

Hollins says the REC is committed to creating a sustainable environment for future generations.

