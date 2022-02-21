Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No. 10 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 against No. 16 Princeton

Morgan Schwab had three goals and an assist for UVA
Morgan Schwab had three goals and an assist for UVA(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team dropped its second-consecutive game against a ranked opponent, as the 10th ranked Cavaliers fell 17-11 against #16 Princeton on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Tigers jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the 1st quarter, and UVA was never able to go in front.

Princeton had a narrow advantage in shots (34-33), but Tigers’ goalie Sam Fish stood tall with 15 saves in net.

Virginia falls to 0-2 on the season, after losing 17-13 against #8 Maryland on Friday night.

“Every year we know we’re going to have a gauntlet of games,” says head coach Julie Myers. “It’s nothing new for us. You hope that you come out unscathed, but that’s very rare that that happens, but it’s a chance to get better. It’s a chance to try different things, and see what you’re made of. I think a gut-check early in the season can serve you really well.”

Virginia will be back in action at home against top-ranked Boston College on Wednesday.

“That’s what we want,” says sophomore Morgan Schwab. “We want these hard games. This is why we all come to UVA, is to play these hard games. I do think BC is going to underestimate us, and we can use that to our advantage. We have everything we need to win, and it’s a good challenge.”

Schwab scored three goals for the ‘Hoos, while Ashlyn McGovern, Courtlyn Caskin, and Annie Dyson each had two.

Virginia and BC will faceoff on Wednesday at 1pm at Klöckner Stadium, and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,016 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 30 points
Taylor Valladay scores 30; Cavalier women top Pitt 74-65
Kihei Clark
Cavaliers rally to beat ‘Canes 74-71 in Miami
UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
No. 1 Virginia men’s lax tops Towson 18-9; Improves to 3-0
Albemarle's Christian Hume scores against Harrisonburg
Friday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights