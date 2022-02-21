No. 10 UVA women’s lax falls 17-11 against No. 16 Princeton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team dropped its second-consecutive game against a ranked opponent, as the 10th ranked Cavaliers fell 17-11 against #16 Princeton on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Tigers jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the 1st quarter, and UVA was never able to go in front.

Princeton had a narrow advantage in shots (34-33), but Tigers’ goalie Sam Fish stood tall with 15 saves in net.

Virginia falls to 0-2 on the season, after losing 17-13 against #8 Maryland on Friday night.

“Every year we know we’re going to have a gauntlet of games,” says head coach Julie Myers. “It’s nothing new for us. You hope that you come out unscathed, but that’s very rare that that happens, but it’s a chance to get better. It’s a chance to try different things, and see what you’re made of. I think a gut-check early in the season can serve you really well.”

Virginia will be back in action at home against top-ranked Boston College on Wednesday.

“That’s what we want,” says sophomore Morgan Schwab. “We want these hard games. This is why we all come to UVA, is to play these hard games. I do think BC is going to underestimate us, and we can use that to our advantage. We have everything we need to win, and it’s a good challenge.”

Schwab scored three goals for the ‘Hoos, while Ashlyn McGovern, Courtlyn Caskin, and Annie Dyson each had two.

Virginia and BC will faceoff on Wednesday at 1pm at Klöckner Stadium, and admission is free.

