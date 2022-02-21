Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

(Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test.

Robert A. Baffort, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

The Prontico colt won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

