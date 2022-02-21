Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC reports rerouted 911 calls

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC announced they have been notified by AT&T that they are experiencing problems with cell phone coverage in the area.

911 calls are still going through, but are being routed to an emergency business line. If you attempt to call 911 and cannot get through, HRECC asks you to please continue trying.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV and check the HRECC Facebook page for updates.

We have been notified by AT&T that they are experiencing problems with cell phone coverage in our area. 911 calls are...

Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
It is unclear when this new extension will expire
Governor Glenn Youngkin extends COVID-19 Action Plan designed to help struggling hospitals
(FILE)
Virginia voters weigh in on gas tax, vaccines in newest Wason Center poll