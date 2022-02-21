Governor Glenn Youngkin extends COVID-19 Action Plan designed to help struggling hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has extended an executive order designed to help struggling hospitals fight COVID-19 amid this pandemic.

UPDATE: @GovernorVA aide says Governor has extended emergency flexibilities for hospitals by issuing Executive Order 16 and updating the COVID-19 Action Plan. There was no gap or delay in extending the emergency flexibilities. @NBC12 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) February 21, 2022

Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan was introduced in January.

It aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat the pandemic - allowing wiggle room for hospitals to increase bed capacity, telemedicine, and more staff.

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association urged the governor to extend it before it expired on Monday. It’s unclear when this new extension will expire.

To read Governor Youngkin’s full COVID-19 Action Plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.