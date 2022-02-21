Financial planner offering advice to retirees about inflation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many retirees are cutting back to ensure their savings last a lifetime, but that’s getting tricky as inflation knocks prices up. A Charlottesville financial planner says we have not seen a dramatic rise in inflation like we’re experiencing since the 70′s.

“Inflation is a little bit higher than what we normally could have expected,” retiree, Bob Buhrman said.

From higher grocery store prices to sales at the pump, Buhrman says he is buckling down: “I think we have tried to be as frugal as possible,” he said.

Emergent Financial Services Financial Advisor Alexander Urpi says inflation has been impacting his clients on a daily basis.

“We have seen some some clients that are now seriously considering, ‘should I delay retirement by one or two years?’ I’m approaching this number. I thought 66 was going to be a great year to retire. Maybe I want to go to 67, 68 just to give myself that extra cushion, because of the impact that inflation can have on your assets,” Urpi said.

Getting through this inflation, Urpi says, comes down to your expenses.

“Anywhere I can cut down a little bit and I know that’s a hard ask, but sometimes when you’re facing these kinds of inflationary environments there’s not much else you can work with,” Urpi said.

Staying proactive and making a plan, Urpi says, can help in the long run.

“Don’t get nervous or panic or feel like you have to rush out and buy a bunch of things today, because inflation is coming tomorrow,” Urpi said. “If you have a good plan and a good team around you that you trust, I think that will go a long way to helping manage the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.