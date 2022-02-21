Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Del. Hudson supporting ban on contributions from public service corporations regulated by state government

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says Dominion Energy is the single-largest donor to candidates of both parties.

De. Hudson believes this makes electricity less affordable and reliable than it could be. She says this allows Dominion to write rules of utility law in its favor.

The delegate says if legislators are going to regulate power companies, voters should know candidates are working for the customers not the companies themselves.

“Anytime the state government regulates a company and that company is a monopoly, so the customers can’t leave if they don’t like the service they’re getting, than that company should have no place in our politics,” Hudson said.

She says she supports a ban on contributions from any public service corporations regulated by the state government.

“Our position on these bills is simple, that campaign finance law should apply equally to all. So we are not supportive of any bills targeting one particular industry,” Dominion Senior Communication Specialist, Craig Carper said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

Carnival Cruise says masking requirements will relax soon.
Valley travel agent, airport report increased demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease
FILE
Ruckersville Sheetz may be getting a drive-thru
A Chesterfield man from Ukraine reacts to the ongoing tensions between Russia and his homeland.
‘Nobody wants war in Ukraine’: Va. Ukrainian reacts to ongoing tension
Black History Month cakes
Charlottesville bakery making Black History Month cakes