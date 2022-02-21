Del. Hudson supporting ban on contributions from public service corporations regulated by state government

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says Dominion Energy is the single-largest donor to candidates of both parties.

De. Hudson believes this makes electricity less affordable and reliable than it could be. She says this allows Dominion to write rules of utility law in its favor.

The delegate says if legislators are going to regulate power companies, voters should know candidates are working for the customers not the companies themselves.

“Anytime the state government regulates a company and that company is a monopoly, so the customers can’t leave if they don’t like the service they’re getting, than that company should have no place in our politics,” Hudson said.

She says she supports a ban on contributions from any public service corporations regulated by the state government.

“Our position on these bills is simple, that campaign finance law should apply equally to all. So we are not supportive of any bills targeting one particular industry,” Dominion Senior Communication Specialist, Craig Carper said.

