Charlottesville bakery making Black History Month cakes

Black History Month cakes
Black History Month cakes(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Petite Marie Bette and Marie Bette Café and Bakery have a special sweet treats this Black History Month.

Using powdered sugar and a stencil, bakers are putting faces of Black heroes on pastries. Megan Thee Stallion, Jackie Robinson and Venus Williams are a few of the influential Black people included.

The owners say they want to showcase leaders this month who may be under-represented and not taught about in school.

“These people may be people that you already know about - like Beyonce or Rihanna - or other people you may not know about like, Evelyn Nicol or Robert Smalls,” co-owner Jason Becton said.

The bakery can make these pastries with any faces if you want one of your own.

