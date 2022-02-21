Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CACVB making changes to its board

By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is making some changes to its board.

“It really provides us the opportunity to the assets of the city together to attract visitors to our destination,” Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.

CACVB is removing the Charlottesville City Manager and the Albemarle County Executive from the board, but is also adding more people within the food and beverage industry.

“It has always been important for us to be informed by the tourism industry, but no time is more important than right now coming out of COVID as everything in the industry has been redefined over and over again over the past few years,” she said. “We can easily lose touch with the industry. We don’t have that representation at the table.”

The changes to the board also help the CACVB work towards its commitment to diversity equity and inclusion.

“A tourism bureau is supposed to be welcoming people to the community,” Cacatian said. “We need a lot of different viewpoints for everyone to feel welcome in our community.”

