Albemarle Co. Service Authority working with customers to keep the water on

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Service Authority is lifting the moratorium on disconnections for those who do not pay their bills.

Starting in March 2020, federal funds helped the authority cover the costs of bills for those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. However, just because the moratorium is lifting does not mean customers are getting cut off.

There will be a customer outreach program.

“The ability to do that and offer payment programs or point these customers to other assistance areas we think is going to be a positive situation. We don’t anticipate disconnecting anybody in the near future,” Albemarle Co. Service Authority Director of Finance Quin Lunsford said.

The outreach conversations will begin in March.

