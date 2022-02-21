ACPS offering new solutions to combat substitute shortages

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Substitute teacher shortages continue to impact Albemarle County Public Schools, something the coronavirus pandemic has only worsened.

Staff members at Burley Middle School start their day at 5 a.m., trying to fill the gaps left empty by the lack of substitutes.

“We don’t want to overburden our staff that’s already here,” Principal Kasaundra Blount said Monday, February 21. “We want them to be able to come in and focus on their jobs without having to play the coverage puzzle every day, but we’ve been able to survive it.”

The fill rate for a teacher being out was between 70% and 80%, now it’s much lower.

“We’re down around 50% now, so we’re looking at a number of creative solutions to try to address this and ensure that the kids get what they deserve every school day,” ACPS Director of Human Resources Dan Redding said.

One solution ACPS is using is to hire building substitutes: “These are substitute teachers that report every day to specific school building, and each school would have between one up to as many as four of these positions,” Redding said. “These subs are going to be prepared to step in and it’ll be great because they have a relationship with the students.”

Substitutes are also getting paid more, and now these building substitutes will be able to access benefits which is different than a regular sub position.

“We are very excited, especially since our school-based substitute starts this week. I think one of the most exciting pieces is that the students will have an opportunity to connect with the person who will be our school -based substitute teacher,” Blount said. “This person is a part of our Burley family.”

Even if all teaching positions are filled for the day, the new hire will help out where needed so each day they have something to do.

“These solutions are helping and we believe they’ll continue to support continuity of instruction for students as as we as a society move out of the pandemic and into the new normal,” Redding said.

ACPS is looking for people interested in filling these building substitute positions and will be hiring even more going into the new school year. If you are interested you can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.