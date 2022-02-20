Advertise With Us
Warming Trend with Rain Soon

Spring-Like Through Mid Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind with more sunshine Sunday. Falling back below freezing overnight into early Monday.

A quick rise on the thermometer Monday. The weather pattern turns unsettled Tuesday through Friday. A couple rounds of rain. The first arrives Tuesday into early Wednesday. The other on Thursday into early Friday at this time. The warmest day looks like it will be next Wednesday.

Sunday: Sunshine with less wind. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain arrives. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs 65 to 70. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Rain and cooler. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: More rain showers. Highs near 50 degrees.

