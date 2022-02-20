Spanberger pushes for IRS to clear backlog

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With this year’s tax season coming up, some Virginians are still waiting for their tax returns or 2020 refunds. Representative Abigail Spanberger sent a letter to the IRS asking to speed up the process.

She pressed the agency to take new actions to reduce the backlog. This could include hiring more staff, giving overtime options, and training new employees faster.

“I’ve heard from hundreds of constituents across Virginia seventh district, I have constituents who have been waiting for their tax return from last year. It’s money that they use to pay the bills, it’s money that they use to pay for their kids’ college tuition, and it’s money that they know they will receive eventually, but haven’t yet because of these backlogs.”

She has not yet received an update from the IRS.

