No. 1 Virginia men’s lax tops Towson 18-9; Improves to 3-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Payton Cormier and Jack Simmons each scored four goals, and the No. 1 UVA men’s lacrosse team won 18-9 on Saturday at Towson.

Simmons’ four goals are a career-high, and equal the total the senior had scored in his career prior to the game.

Petey LaSalla won 12-of-22 faceoffs for Virginia, and tied Jack deVilliers’ record of 604 career faceoff wins.

Virginia trailed 4-1 after one quarter, but rallied to take a 7-6 lead at halftime.

The ‘Hoos took control of the game in the 2nd half, using a 9-0 run, which spanned the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Matt Moore did not play in Saturday’s game due to a lower extremity injury.

Virginia (3-0) will be back in action at home against #9 Syracuse (1-0) on Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.