Come As You Are Cville needs volunteers for upcoming event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need community service hours or are simply looking to give back, Come As You Are Cville has an opportunity.

It’s a non-profit, working to make Charlottesville a more equitable place.

Starting Monday, February 21 it’s hosting a week long clothing giveaway in different neighborhoods each day.

For the event to be a success, the leaders are recruiting volunteers to help set up stations for families to come by and grab free items.

Tristan Kabesa is the founder of Come As You Are Cville.

“All we need is for people to just set up the tables, hand out clothes to the people, put them in bags, assist them throughout the process, and just talk to them, mingle with one another. To me, forming the community is what’s important,” Kabesa said.

If you want a slot, click here to sign up, find out about other volunteer opportunities, and see the event drop off schedule.

