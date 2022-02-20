Charlottesville businesses weighing in on masking rules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Masks recommended, masks required, or no signage at all can be spotted around Charlottesville. Different businesses are setting different rules for customers.

“We’ve always left it up to the person, but now we have gotten much more casual about them,” Timberlakes Druge Store Owner, John Plantz said.

Plantz says the pharmacy has never forced customers to wear masks.

“So many people come in here and don’t wear them. The mask are really going downhill from what I see. People are just not into it as much as they were, retailers or the customers,” said Plantz.

MarieBette Cafe and Bakery supplies masks to make sure all customers have them on.

“They’re right inside the door. We just holler them when they walk in and they have an easy time was putting the mask on,” said employee, William Darsie,

The CDC recommends masks for high risk areas and for those who are unvaccinated. Although they don’t require them, Plantz hopes customers are listening.

“To me, the mask should still be worn by people who are not vaccinated just for their own protection, and for the people around them. But, I know I have mixed feelings about everybody wearing a mask these days, but certainly the non-vaccinated should,” said Plantz.

For MarieBette, the masking decision comes down to good business.

“Having a mask definitely helps reduce the risk of spreading COVID and if we have to close for five, seven days because some of our staff gets sick, it’s a lot easier for us to ask people to wear masks for five to ten minute interaction,” said Darsie.

As long as COVID-19 is around they say the mask rule will remain.

“At this point, we don’t have a plan to kind of change our policies. We’ve had the ups and downs with with the different variants and stuff that we’re pretty content with, with what we’re doing,” said Darsie.

The CDC still says the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to get vaccinated and boosted.

