Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cavaliers rally to beat ‘Canes 74-71 in Miami

Kihei Clark
Kihei Clark(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jayden Gardner had 23 points, and the Virginia men’s basketball team rallied to beat Miami 74-71 on Saturday in South Florida.

UVA was held without a point over the final five minutes of the first half, and trailed 38-30 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 23-6 run to start the 2nd half.

Kihei Clark scored 17 points for the ‘Hoos, and became the 50th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Kadin Shedrick had 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Virginia is 142-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Tony Bennett.

UVA (17-10, 11-6) will be back in action at home against #9 Duke on Wednesday at seven o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,016 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
No. 1 Virginia men’s lax tops Towson 18-9; Improves to 3-0
Albemarle's Christian Hume scores against Harrisonburg
Friday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
UVA senior Ashlyn McGovern and freshman Rachel Clark
No. 10 UVA women’s lax falls 17-13 against No. 8 Maryland
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights