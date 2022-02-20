Cavaliers rally to beat ‘Canes 74-71 in Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jayden Gardner had 23 points, and the Virginia men’s basketball team rallied to beat Miami 74-71 on Saturday in South Florida.

UVA was held without a point over the final five minutes of the first half, and trailed 38-30 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 23-6 run to start the 2nd half.

Kihei Clark scored 17 points for the ‘Hoos, and became the 50th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Kadin Shedrick had 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Virginia is 142-11 when scoring at least 70 or more points under Tony Bennett.

UVA (17-10, 11-6) will be back in action at home against #9 Duke on Wednesday at seven o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.