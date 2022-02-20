Black Makers Market returns to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Black Makers Market is back for its third year in Charlottesville. Black business owners from all over Virginia came to the Downtown Mall to grow their brands and connect with one another.

“One thing that I always enjoy and that I’m doing today is collaborating with other small business owners,” Owner of Renee’s Boutique, Crystal Napier said. “I truly believe that we do better together.”

Working together is the point of this market. The event is held at Darling Boutique in honor of Black History Month.

“The best way to support us is come out, take a look at these amazing products, and shop and so you know, put money back into your local communities,” Napier said.

Crystal is the founder of an online boutique, where she says the motto is clothing for the confident woman. To support her work, visit Renee’s Boutique – Renee’s Boutique LLC (reneesboutiquellc.com)

“Black owned businesses historically have had an issue of being overlooked in society,” Napier said. “I just feel we are a very important part in the marketplace.”

Napier says one way to fix the aforementioned problem, is coming to events like this specific market.

“I truly encourage the community to make sure that we’re supporting Black-owned businesses not only just in Black History Month, but throughout the entire year,” Napier said.

Napier has been in business for seven years, but this market also welcomed newcomers, as a way to grow their brand. Tim Johnson of Bald & Beautyful just started his business.

“So far, I’ve made a few sales today which is really exciting,” Johnson said. “Everybody, all the other businesses are real supportive.”

Lorell Eldrige started her business, L’Essentials when the pandemic began. She makes flower décor and jewelry. She says she was inspired one day when she was in a lavender field. She posted one product online and it blew up from there. To support her shop, you can visit Home of Pressed Flower Decor, Crystals , Handmade Crafts, Boho decor – L’EssentialsByLlorel (lessentialsbyllorel.myshopify.com)

“I’m here, you know, I am supporting others as well, other creators,” Eldridge said. “It’s just been great just having that connection with everyone.”

The market is not just a way for these brands to showcase their work. It’s also an outlet to network with each other.

“I just want the best for everyone,” Eldridge said. “We are here to grow, help each other grow, and just motivate each other.”

The event is making a lasting impact, as business owners say they hope to continue the connections made Saturday, to collaborate more in the future and give back to the community.

