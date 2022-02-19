Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

