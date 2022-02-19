Advertise With Us
2022-02-19
No. 10 UVA women’s lax falls 17-13 against No. 8 Maryland

UVA senior Ashlyn McGovern and freshman Rachel Clark
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team was unable to pull off the upset on Friday night, as the 10th ranked Cavaliers fell 17-13 against 8th ranked Maryland at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA has lost fifteen consecutive games against their former conference rivals, with their last win in the series coming in 2008.

Each team put together a number of long scoring runs in the game on Friday night.

Virginia trailed 6-4 after one quarter, but the ‘Hoos outscored the Terps 5-0 in the 2nd quarter to take a 9-6 lead at halftime.

Maryland responded in the 3rd quarter, as they outscored the Cavaliers 8-0.

UVA answered with four-straight goals in the 4th quarter to cut the deficit to 14-13, but they could not get the equalizer, and the Terps finished the game on a 3-0 run.

Senior Ashlyn McGovern and freshman Rachel Clark both scored four goals for the ‘Hoos.

UVA goalkeeper Ashley Vernon had a season-high 12 saves.

Virginia (2-1) will be back in action at home against No. 16 Princeton on Sunday at noon.

