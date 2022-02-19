Charlottesville Police taking some incident reports online, citing staffing shortages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are planning to stop responding to several types of non-emergency calls.

Instead, dispatchers will refer callers to an online reporting portal, which you can access by clicking here. CPD said that’s because of staffing shortages that have the department down nearly a quarter of sworn positions.

The incidents that will be referred to online reporting include fraud and larceny.

“If it’s a firearm or if it’s a stolen vehicle, we still need to respond,” said Charlottesville Police Captain Tony Newberry. “We still need to collect things immediately. But if it doesn’t require an immediate response, and it’s not what we would classify as criminal, then likely we’re not going to respond and we’re going to refer to online.”

Newberry said CPD wants to learn from this and could continue to handle some of these issues online, even once staffing issues are resolved.

