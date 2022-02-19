Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Police taking some incident reports online, citing staffing shortages

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are planning to stop responding to several types of non-emergency calls.

Instead, dispatchers will refer callers to an online reporting portal, which you can access by clicking here. CPD said that’s because of staffing shortages that have the department down nearly a quarter of sworn positions.

The incidents that will be referred to online reporting include fraud and larceny.

“If it’s a firearm or if it’s a stolen vehicle, we still need to respond,” said Charlottesville Police Captain Tony Newberry. “We still need to collect things immediately. But if it doesn’t require an immediate response, and it’s not what we would classify as criminal, then likely we’re not going to respond and we’re going to refer to online.”

Newberry said CPD wants to learn from this and could continue to handle some of these issues online, even once staffing issues are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,016 deaths
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

Greene County volunteer genealogist helps many families trace often uncovered roots
Greene County volunteer genealogist helps many families trace often uncovered roots
Ron Mosher
Greene County volunteer genealogist helps many families trace often uncovered roots
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is training up new recruits to protect the community.
ACFR recruit class finishing up EMT phase of training
FILE
UVA doctor encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19