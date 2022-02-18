Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA women’s basketball beats Duke 67-54; Earns first ACC win in two years

Virginia head coach Tina Thompson
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team ended an eighteen game losing streak against ACC opponents, as the Cavaliers defeated Duke 67-54 at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday night.

The victory is UVA’s first against an ACC opponent since February 27th, 2020, when they beat Pitt 66-55 at JPJ.

The Wahoos ended the 2019-20 season with back-to-back losses in league play, and they went 0-2 in limited action in 2020-21.

After 14 losses consecutive losses against conference opponents to begin the 2021-22 season, Virginia was finally able to break through on Thursday night.

“We were always talking about putting a full game together,” says head coach Tina Thompson. “Putting all four quarters together. Starting a certain way, and finishing a certain way. We started the game with high energy, and we were really aggressive, and we carried that throughout the game.”

Senior Amandine Toi says, “It was a relief. We worked so hard for it. I think we wanted to win more than anything today. We were all locked in. We followed the gameplan. We put four quarters together. That’s what we talked about this entire time in conference, is put four quarters together. This league is tough.”

UVA led practically wire-to-wire against the Blue Devils, and they went up by as many as 16 points in the 3rd quarter.

Toi scored a game-high 21 points, while Mir McLean had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Virginia (4-21, 1-14 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Pitt on Sunday at 4pm.

