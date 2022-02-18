Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA doctor encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE
FILE(CNN/File)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Donald Dudley with UVA Health says pregnant women are three to four times more likely to have a stillbirth if they have a COVID-19 infection, among other serious risk factors that can occur during pregnancy or delivery if they are unvaccinated.

While Dudley said the hospital has not seen any stillbirths among pregnant women who are being treated for COVID-19 at UVA Medical, he said the hospital has seen many pregnant women on ventilators because they are unvaccinated. Dudley said many of them need weeks to months to recover from the virus.

“I just delivered a patient a few weeks ago who had a tracheoscopy who had to learn how to talk with it. So her baby is not going to hear their mother’s voice for I don’t know how long,” Dudley said.

Dudley said a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevent shows COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and protect both mother and baby from serious illness.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
VDH: 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,016 deaths
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue is training up new recruits to protect the community.
ACFR recruit class finishing up EMT phase of training
Charlottesville's first "State of the Community."
City, county and university leaders share priorities in first “State of the Community” event
(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Giant donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank