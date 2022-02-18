UVA doctor discusses COVID-19 rate drop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center are still dropping off.

Doctors say many people have immunity to the omicron variant right now, after so many positive cases through the holidays.

They’re keeping an eye out on what this means for the future .

“Exactly what level of immunity - is it immunity to infection, or is it immunity to serious consequences of infection, hospitalization - that’s going to be not clear and there may be some differences depending on different populations,” Doctor Costi Sifri, a UVA epidemiologist, said Friday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sifri says this calm trend is continuing for now but is more difficult to predict in the long term.

