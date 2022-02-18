Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics discusses Supreme Court nomination

UVA Center for Politics
UVA Center for Politics(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a Supreme Court nomination in the next couple weeks. Although this nomination won’t change the balance of the court, University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says it will have a lasting impact.

“Essentially, Biden’s appointee will be a liberal replacing a moderate liberal - Justice Breyer. So it’s not changing enormously, but every individual on a nine-person court matters,” Sabato said.

Sabato brought in former reporter and Yale Professor Linda Greenhouse to share her thoughts Thursday, Feb. 17.

“If you want an analysis of what’s going to happen, you go to Linda Greenhouse,” Sabato said.

They discussed the landmark cases Justices are set to hear.

“I think social issues are going to be a major concern for people in Charlottesville, not just talking about abortion, but a wide range of issues that will come before the court,” Sabato said.

Sabato says it is the most important thing happening in America: “Because, remember, Supreme Court Justices, especially if they were appointed in their 40s and 50s, are there for decades,” he said. “They affect almost every aspect of our lives.”

Pres. Biden’s nominee will then go through a series of confirmation hearings before being appointed.

