Mr. Alex-Zan hosts tribute to historic Burley High School

Mr. Alex-Zan and Mary “Tater” Nightengale
By Max Marcilla
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s own Mr. Alex-Zan hosted a tribute to the historic Jackson P. Burley High School and the All Burley Reunion founder Mary “Tater” Nightengale Thursday night.

Nightengale shared her stories of the segregated school and the parades of the ‘All Burley Reunion’, which was held for the first time in 1989.

She said she hopes people know the teachers at the school were beyond special because they cared about you -- and made sure you learned.

You can watch the entire event by clicking on the video below.

