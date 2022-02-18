Clearing, breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a strong cold front moves east, our wind will shift to the northwest. Skies will clear, and temperatures will fall. We’ll still have breezy conditions, but not as windy as yesterday. The weekend is looking nice with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Next week will feature above normal temperatures, and a few chances for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: falling into the low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.