Advertisement

Clearing, breezy and cooler

Cool and pleasant weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a strong cold front moves east, our wind will shift to the northwest. Skies will clear, and temperatures will fall. We’ll still have breezy conditions, but not as windy as yesterday. The weekend is looking nice with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Next week will feature above normal temperatures, and a few chances for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: falling into the low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

