Candidates for judgeship in Charlottesville Circuit Court meet at panel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three candidates hoping to become a judge in the 16th Judicial District took part in a public panel Thursday evening to share why they’re the right pick for the job.

This comes as current Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore is set to retire at the end of November.

It was a wide-ranging conversation that touched on a number of impactful issues, including court access and fairness.

The three candidates, Nine-Alice Anthony, André Hakes, and Areshini Pather, answered questions in front of some members of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association.

“Maybe most important for a judge is somebody who’s willing to listen to all sides of an issue before I come to a conclusion on how I should handle a case,” said Anthony, who serves as Charlottesville’s senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

Anthony also answered a question about the role of trauma in the judiciary, referring to her experiences following the Unite the Right rally.

“It frankly stole pieces of my soul I’ll probably never get back,” she said. “But recognizing that is the first step in being able to deal with that and not letting it affect how you interact with individuals in your lives.”

Hakes, a criminal defense attorney, also answered the trauma question.

“I still have to make the points I have to make,” she said. “I have to cross-examine them, I have to try to win my clients’ case, but I try not to do unnecessary harm.”

Hakes also discussed accessibility to the legal system, especially in the Circuit Court, for pro se defendants.

“I think that it is incumbent on a sitting judge to try to accommodate and explain what is going on to a pro se person,” she said.

Pather, the deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Charlottesville, immigrated to the United States in 1996. She said that shapes the type of judge she hopes to be.

“The court sees people everyday who are different,” she said. “But just because you’re different doesn’t mean justice should be different. It should be fair to everyone.”

Pather said she can do that through principles of transparency and fairness.

“None of us are above the law. None of us are beneath it. We are all accountable to it,” she said.

The General Assembly is expected to vote for Moore’s replacement within the next month, before its session ends on March 12.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.