Business Women’s Roundtable focuses on keeping goals

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re halfway through February, and some of those New Years’ resolutions may have already been forgotten.

Kaye Monroe, owner of KDM Coaching, took part in the Charlottesville Business Women’s Roundtable Thursday, Feb. 17. The event focused on how to start goals, how to achieve them, and how to keep them going forward.

“I want us to move away from making impulsive thoughts about goals and setting goals, and I want the mindset that we take on to be more of transformation. How do I transform my situation?” Monroe said.

Events for the Business Women’s Roundtable happen on the third Thursday of every month.

