Breezy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that brought rain to the region, is now to our east. A northwest wind will cool temperatures to more seasonal levels. We will really feel the difference tonight, as temperatures drop into the mid 20s. Expect near seasonal conditions this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Meanwhile, our temperature roller-coaster will be in full swing next week. The return of 60s and a few chances for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 20
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
