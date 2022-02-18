Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Breezy and cooler

Sunny and seasonal holiday weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that brought rain to the region, is now to our east. A northwest wind will cool temperatures to more seasonal levels. We will really feel the difference tonight, as temperatures drop into the mid 20s. Expect near seasonal conditions this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Meanwhile, our temperature roller-coaster will be in full swing next week. The return of 60s and a few chances for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: around 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Gusty Wind Alert