Another Windy Day Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a windy last 24 hours, expect near calm and colder conditions overnight. We all fall below freezing by dawn.

Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing by to our north Saturday. This system will increase our winds again. 20 to 40 mph wind gusts are likely Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be near seasonable levels for this time of year. The wind will make it feel cooler.

Becoming near calm overnight Saturday with frosty cold lows by Sunday morning.

Less wind with more sunshine Sunday.

A quick rise on the thermometer Monday. The weather pattern turns unsettled Tuesday through next Friday. A couple rounds of rain. The first arrives Tuesday into early Wednesday. The other on Thursday into early Friday at this time. The warmest day looks like it will be next Wednesday.

Friday night: Moonlit sky and colder. Lows in the 20s. Near calm wind.

Saturday: Sunshine with gusty winds developing. High near 50 across central Virginia and in the lower 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the teens.

Sunday: Sunshine with less wind. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain arrives. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs near 70. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Rain and cooler. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Morning rain showers. Trending drier in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

