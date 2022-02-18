ACRJ COVID-19 cases level after recent surge

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has unique mitigation strategies to fight COVID-19 transmission.

After a COVID-19 outbreak in January, where 65 inmates tested positive for the virus, ACRJ is turning a corner.

Out of the 297 inmates, around 10 of them are positive. The jail says this was connected to a COVID-19 surge that led to a high case count in the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We’re seeing significantly fewer positives, a lot more negatives, and people recovering much quicker,” ACRJ superintendent Martin Kumer said, “If it’s in the community, it’s in the jail, the percentage we’re seeing the community is reflected in the jail as well.”

ACRJ has measures in place to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. It does not provide hand sanitizer because of alcohol content but all inmates have consistent access to soap and water.

“We tested anyone that is symptomatic or has been exposed. If that person tests positive they’re immediately removed from the housing area, transferred to another house with other positive individuals,” Kumer said.

ACRJ is also using home electronic incarceration to cut down on the number of people in the jail. This allows non-violent offenders to serve their sentences from home. Currently there are 59 inmates on home incarceration.

