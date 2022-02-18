Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACRJ COVID-19 cases level after recent surge

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has unique mitigation strategies to fight COVID-19 transmission.

After a COVID-19 outbreak in January, where 65 inmates tested positive for the virus, ACRJ is turning a corner.

Out of the 297 inmates, around 10 of them are positive. The jail says this was connected to a COVID-19 surge that led to a high case count in the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We’re seeing significantly fewer positives, a lot more negatives, and people recovering much quicker,” ACRJ superintendent Martin Kumer said, “If it’s in the community, it’s in the jail, the percentage we’re seeing the community is reflected in the jail as well.”

ACRJ has measures in place to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. It does not provide hand sanitizer because of alcohol content but all inmates have consistent access to soap and water.

“We tested anyone that is symptomatic or has been exposed. If that person tests positive they’re immediately removed from the housing area, transferred to another house with other positive individuals,” Kumer said.

ACRJ is also using home electronic incarceration to cut down on the number of people in the jail. This allows non-violent offenders to serve their sentences from home. Currently there are 59 inmates on home incarceration.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
VDH: 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,016 deaths
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

FILE
UVA doctor encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Charlottesville's first "State of the Community."
City, county and university leaders share priorities in first “State of the Community” event
(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Giant donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Albemarle County Fire Rescue is training up new recruits to protect the community.
ACFR recruit class finishing up EMT phase of training