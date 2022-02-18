ACFR recruit class finishing up EMT phase of training

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is training up new recruits to protect the community.

There are 14 recruits going through the academy, and there is a rigorous application process.

“I really like to help people just in general, so I’m really excited to be able to do that for a living,” Alec McKee said.

“This is a 26 week program and during the program they will be certified in CPR, EMT and Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, EVOC, HAZMAT, tactical emergency, critical care, and a handful of other certifications,” Captain Dan Spearin said. “It’s a busy program.”

They’re currently in the last week of the EMT phase.

Classwork and practical exercises push the students.

“For lack of a better phrase, it’s like drinking through a firehose during this EMT program,” McKee said. “It started off a little rocky with not everyone knowing each other, but as we’ve worked through we started to get closer and closer and I think we’re a pretty cohesive unit at this point, and it’s going to keep getting better and better as we go along.”

Once they graduate in June, the recruits will be assigned to a 24-hour firehouse and their training will continue.

“They will spend the first month collecting calls on the ambulance driving and then they will spend the second month collecting calls as an EMT, and the third month they will collect calls as a firefighter. At that point they’re released and they will be full firefighters and EMTS in our system,” Cpt. Spearin said.

If you are interested in applying for the next round of recruit school you can call the office at 434-296-5833 and fill out the paperwork.

