Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies and gusty wind can be expected for the rest of the day. A strong cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley. A wind Advisory is in effect for most of the NBC29 viewing area, and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Blue Ridge mountains. These are expected to expire Friday morning. The actual cold front will advance across the area by early tomorrow morning. Rain will develop tonight. Skies will clear Friday and temperatures will fall throughout the day. The weekend looks good with sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. The last full week of the month will feature above normal conditions with numerous rain chances. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Rain & gusty wind, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Clearing skies & windy, High: low 50s(falling throughout the day)...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

