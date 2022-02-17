Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Gusty wind, rain and mild temperatures

Pleasant weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and gusty wind today. We are tracking a strong cold front. Rain associated with the front will move in tonight. But the big difference today into tomorrow will be the gusty wind. We can expect to see sustained wind between 15 and 25 mph, with higher gusts. A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight through Friday morning for much of the area, High Wind Warning for higher elevations. Skies will clear Friday, and temperatures will fall into the 40s later in the day. The weekend looks pleasant, with sunshine and cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Rain & gusty wind, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, windy, High: low 50s(falling throughout the day), Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

