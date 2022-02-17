Gusty Wind Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring-like conditions continue Thursday night. The wind will increase ahead of a strong cold front into early Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region tonight into early Friday for wind gust up to 50 mph. A High Wind Warning along the Blue Ridge Mountains for wind gusts to 65 mph! Power outage possible. A half inch of rain or less expected. This will not cause flooding.

Gusty rain showers, downpours and even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out overnight as the cold front sweeps through. The overall Severe Weather threat with severe thunderstorm and Tornadoes will remain from the Tennessee Valley to the deep South.

The wind will turn to a cooler northwest directed on Friday. Temperatures drop through the day into the 40s and 30s.

Clearing and colder with less wind Friday night.

Fine February weather ahead for the weekend.

Milder to start next week. An unsettled weather pattern takes shape with frequent rounds of rainfall.

Thursday night: Gusty winds. Rain developing. Thunder possible late. Mild for most through the night. In the 60s and 50s.

Friday: Clearing and cooling. Temperatures drop into the 50s, 40s and then 30s.

Friday night: Clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Sunshine. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 10s to lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain arrives. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Morning shower and mild. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: More rain showers. Highs cooler in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.