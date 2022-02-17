Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect

Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in...
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday for a status hearing.(Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

Campbell is facing several felony charges including the murder of campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson on February 1st.

During the hearing, a judge set a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Campbell as well as a 90-day mental health status report.

Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney Gene Hart raised the issue of sanity at the time of the offense based on speaking with family members who said Campbell had dealt with mental health issues in the past.

The defense believes Campbell has undiagnosed mental health disorders like possible Schizophrenia.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst asked for the court to determine probable cause for a sanity evaluation, which the court did grant.

The defense did not request a competency hearing for Campbell but did request a police transport to Western State Hospital for him pending the outcome of the evaluation. The court gave discretion to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on that matter.

Following the completion of the 90-day mental health status report, Campbell is scheduled to be back in court for his next status hearing on May 18th at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
VDH: 1,619,839 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,947 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
COVID-19
VDH: 1,619,839 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,947 deaths
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey
Staunton Schools Superintendent Garett Smith says it's time for Virginia to lift the student...
Staunton superintendent calls for Va. to lift funding cap amid teacher shortage crisis
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia