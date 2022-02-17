Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday for a status hearing.

Campbell is facing several felony charges including the murder of campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson on February 1st.

During the hearing, a judge set a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Campbell as well as a 90-day mental health status report.

Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney Gene Hart raised the issue of sanity at the time of the offense based on speaking with family members who said Campbell had dealt with mental health issues in the past.

The defense believes Campbell has undiagnosed mental health disorders like possible Schizophrenia.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst asked for the court to determine probable cause for a sanity evaluation, which the court did grant.

The defense did not request a competency hearing for Campbell but did request a police transport to Western State Hospital for him pending the outcome of the evaluation. The court gave discretion to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on that matter.

Following the completion of the 90-day mental health status report, Campbell is scheduled to be back in court for his next status hearing on May 18th at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.