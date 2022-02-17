Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Services launches new apps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is launching two apps - PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED - that will help save lives in the greater-Charlottesville area.

“It really gives an opportunity for our citizens to become lifesavers alongside us and to really help us start that process while we’re en route to an emergency for cardiac arrest,” Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad Chief Virginia Leavell said Thursday, February 17.

These new apps are designed to save minutes when minutes matter most. They’ll alert a nearby person with emergency training to come help while the rescue crew is on the way.

“Having somebody nearby that’s across the street at a park, or somebody that is driving by, and gets the alert to be right there to provide CPR really can make a difference,” ECC Executive Director Sonny Saxton said.

There have been more than 40 calls already this year to save someone who has stopped breathing or who is having a heart attack.

“If we can intervene in the first couple minutes of cardiac arrest, we can significantly increase the chance of survival, sometimes by a factor as much as six times compared to people that don’t receive any early care,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Medical Director Doctor William Brady said.

The app is free and easy to use. Once it is downloaded, you can choose which agencies to follow and get alerts about what is happening near you so that you can either respond to an emergency or are aware.

“Always call 911,” Dr. Brady said. “Bystanders need to start care as early as possible.”

The apps is a partnership between UVA Health, Sentara, and Charlottesville and Albemarle County Emergency Services.

“We can really, really, really increase the rate of survival, meaningful survival for our loved ones, our friends and our neighbors,” Dr. Brady said.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is one of the organizations that teaches CPR classes. If you want to get certified and help out through the app, you can find more information here. CPR classes can also be taken with CFD by emailing JohnsonL@charlottesville.gov, UVA Health or Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.