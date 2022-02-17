Brandon Neeck earns Opening Day start for No. 5 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior lefthander Brandon Neeck has been named the Opening Day starter for the Virginia baseball team.

“For me, with Neeck, it’s his poise,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “It just doesn’t seem like any moment is too big for him, and he’s got good stuff.”

Neeck missed most of his first two seasons rehabbing from reconstructive surgery on his left shoulder, and pitched out of the bullpen as a junior last year.

UVA played in the College World Series for the fifth time in program history last season, and Neeck became a postseason hero in the Regional Round, as he came out of the bullpen to strikeout sixteen batters over 5.2 innings against Old Dominion.

H had never pitched more than 2.1 innings for the Cavaliers prior to that game, and when he takes the mound on Friday, the senior will be making his first start since his senior year of high school in 2018.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time coming,” says Neeck. “Certainly a lot of up’s and downs in my college career, so far. Not exactly how I expected things to go, but it’s been a long time coming. I’m very excited.”

Junior Nate Savino and grad transfer Brian Gursky will follow Neeck on the mound, and all three pitchers are lefthanded.

“I like it,” says O’Connor. “Who knows where we’ll be next weekend, or the weekend after, but that’s how we’re starting out, and I like where it’s at.”

The Cavaliers will begin the season on Friday at one o’clock against Bellarmine in Boiling Springs, NC.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.